UPDATE: Debra Childs has been located.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Police say that Debra Childs, 60, is missing. Police say she sufferes from dementia.

She is 5’4″, 240 lbs.

She was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 1200 block of Deiter Street.

If seen, call 911.