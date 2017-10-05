Louisiana, Florida governors issue state of emergency ahead of Nate

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as his state prepares for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Nate, possibly as a hurricane.

The governor said 1,300 National Guard troops are being mobilized, with 15 headed to New Orleans to monitor the fragile pumping system there.

With forecasts projecting landfall in southeast Louisiana Sunday morning, Edwards urged residents to ready for rainfall, storm surge and severe winds – and to be where they intend to hunker down by “dark on Saturday.”

Louisiana’s governor says Nate is forecast to move quickly, rather than stall, and drop tremendous amounts of rain on the state. State officials hope that means New Orleans Won’t run into problems with its pumps being able to handle the water.

Edwards warned, however, against underestimating the storm.

Gov. Rick Scott has also declared a state of emergency for 29 counties in north Florida and the Panhandle as Tropical Storm Nate approaches the Gulf coast.

The governor said in a news release Thursday that the order helps ensure that federal, state and local governments can work together easily and make sure storm-related resources are provided without delay to local communities.

Parts of Florida are in the possible impact zone, although the storm center is headed for Louisiana.