Las Vegas shooter scouted other venues, may have planned car bombing

LAS VEGAS (NBC/AP) – A U.S. official says investigators are looking into the possibility that the Las Vegas shooter planned additional attacks, including a car bombing.

The official stressed the information was preliminary and investigators haven’t uncovered any solid evidence yet.

The official, who was briefed Thursday by federal law enforcement officials, wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says it appeared Stephen Paddock had planned to survive Sunday’s attack and had an escape plan.

Lombardo said Paddock had 1,600 rounds of ammunition in his car, along with fertilizer that can be used to make explosives and 50 pounds of Tannerite, an explosive substance.

Investigators have also confirmed gunman Paddock considered other outdoor concert venues in other cities prior to Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas.

In the weeks and months leading up to Sunday’s shooting spree, Paddock looked at other cities with high rises overlooking venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park.

He went so far as to book rooms in Las Vegas the weekend of the Life Is Beautiful Alternative Music Festival and Chicago during Lollapalooza, although he never checked in.

When he arrived at Mandalay Bay on September 28th, Paddock requested a room on a high floor, mounted cameras to look for law enforcement and blocked stair access.

Paddock killed himself after shooting into a concert crowd, killing 58 and wounding nearly 500.