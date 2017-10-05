Jury finds man guilty of 6 counts in 2015 City Market murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a Savannah man accused of a 2015 murder.

Joseph Heyward was indicted today on six counts in the murder of Frank Wilson.

Heyward is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit malice murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Police say Heyward shot Wilson for a specific reason in 2015, stemming from a previous incident. Wilson died from gunshot wounds on the morning of October 18, 2015.

Heyward is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow at 10 a.m.