Judge denies bail for accused leaker, citing security risk

The Associated Press Published:
Winner is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County jail. (Lincoln County GA Sheriff's Office)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets will remain jailed until her trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps ruled Thursday that releasing 25-year-old Reality Winner on bail would pose an “ongoing risk to national security.”

Winner is a former Air Force linguist who worked as a contractor for the National Security Agency in Augusta, Georgia when she was charged in June with leaking a classified U.S. report to a news organization.

Winner’s lawyers argued she has no prior criminal history and served admirably in the military.

But the judge concluded Winner’s own words and actions form a “disturbing self-portrait.” He referenced a Facebook chat from February in which Winner wrote: “Look, I only say I hate America like 3 times a day.”

