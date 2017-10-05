Investigators: Vegas shooter planned to survive, escape

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Investigators in Nevada and across the country are working to piece together events that led to the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Authorities say 58 people were killed and they’ve adjusted the number of injured — they now say the shooting hurt 489 people.

More than 300 of them have now been discharged from hospitals.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, of the Las Vegas Police, “More than 100 investigators have spent the last 72 hours combing through the life of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, to produce a profile of someone I will call disturbed and dangerous. What we know is that Stephen Paddock is a man who spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo and living a secret life.”

Las Vegas Police found 50 pounds of explosives and 1,600 rounds of ammunition in the car Paddock parked at the Mandalay Bay Hotel where he mounted his assault on thousands of concertgoers.

Authorities also say they suspect paddock may have had help.

Lombardo added, “It’s troublesome that this individual was able to move this amount of gear into a hotel room unassisted. It’s troublesome for the amount of stuff he had at both residence unassisted.”

The shooter’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is cooperating with authorities and has spoken to the FBI.

The police have said she is not a suspect.

In a statement read by her attorney she said she is devastated by the violence.

Her attorney, Matt Lombard said, “It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”

Investigators also say there is indication Paddock had planned to survive and escape, but didn’t elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.