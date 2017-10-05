Hospice Savannah hosts grief camp for kids affected by gun violence

Have you lost a loved one to homicide or gun violence? Hospice Savannah is hosting a one-day grief camp for kids to help them cope.

The camp is for kids ages 6 – 17, whose loved ones or friends died by gun violence.

The free event will take place Saturday, October 14, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Full Circle Grief & Loss Center (6000 Buisness Center Drive).

Trained volunteers and professionals will provide therapeutic activities to teach the children lifelong coping skills and ways to process their experience.

For more information, call: (912) 629-1089