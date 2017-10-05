Holiday Hope Applications

It’s early, but we’re already gearing up for the holidays here at WSAV.

Like previous years, WSAV has teamed up with Savannah’s Salvation Army and Bluffton Self-Help to collect toys for more than 5,000 children in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Sign-ups are available at various times and locations in the area, leading up to the holidays.

Families can sign up at the Salvation Army BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Appointments can be scheduled October 16th through the 20th and October 23rd through the 27th. Please call Unite Way 2-1-1 at 211 or 304-651-7730 beginning September 18, 2017.

There are also chances for families to sign up in the Lowcountry, at Bluffton Self-Help on Sheridan Park Circle. Registration begins Monday, October 17 and ends Friday, November 11 for Thanksgiving, and Monday, November 28 through Saturday, December 10 for Christmas; the times families can register are:

For Thanksgiving:

Mondays: 10am-3pm & 4pm-6pm

Tuesdays: 1pm-3pm

Wednesdays: 1pm-3pm & 4-6pm

Thursdays: 10am-3pm

Fridays: 1pm-3pm

For Christmas:

Mondays: 10am-3pm & 4pm-6pm

Tuesdays: 1pm-3pm

Wednesdays: 1pm-3pm & 4-6pm

Thursdays: 10am-3pm

Fridays: 1pm-3pm

Saturdays: 10am-3pm

Bluffton Self-Help is also offering Toy Shopping Opportunities: Saturday, December 10 through Friday, December 16 – BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. There’s a Last Chance Toy Distribution on Thursday, December 22 from 10am-3pm.

Don’t forget about the Kids’ Toy Shop on Monday, December 19 & Tuesday, December 22 from 10am-3pm.

For any questions, their telephone number is (843) 757-8000.

TO SIGN UP, PLEASE BRING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

• Valid Photo ID (Must bring ONE of the following in applicant’s name: State Identification, Passport, VISA)

• Proof of Residency (Must bring ONE of the following in applicant’s name: Current Lease, Utility Bill from August or September 2016, Official mail received in August or September 2016)

• Birth certificates or official shot records for all children being registered (Consulate cards, i.e. matriculate may be used.)

• Proof of Custody (Official custody papers if applicant is not the biological parent)

• Proof of Need (Must bring ONE of the following in applicant’s name: Section 8 or HUD Lease Documents, current Medicaid Eligibility letter, Current Benefits Letter SNAP/TANF showing benefit amounts).

• Proof of Income (Must fit within 125% of 2016 HHS Poverty Guidelines and bring ONE of the following: recent pay stub, social security/disability letter, child support payments, or current benefits letter from Department of Family and Children Services that shows benefit amounts)