Lace up your shoes, grab your water bottle, and get ready to sweat for a great cause.

Tanger Outlets Savannah and Sommer Time Fitness are coming together to raise money and bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer.

The Glow PINK Zumba Master Class will be held in the Tanger Outlets playground Friday, October 6, from 7pm until 9pm.

Attendees are encouraged to “Dress Pink” for the event.

