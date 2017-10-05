FOLO UP: Steam Owners Accused of Defrauding Homeowner

An Effingham County couple says they were trying to do the right thing, supporting local business, but they got burned.

News 3 first told you about the problems with the Savannah Steam almost months ago.

It was supposed to be good arena football. But it turned into promises not kept. Promised to pay the players, the announcers, halftime performers, even the people who made the banners around the field.

By the time it was done, the team’s General Manager Jenny Dammarell filed bankruptcy and was arrested for fraud.

The Steam and its owner Bobby Dammarell left Savannah for Bulloch County, owing the city nearly $20,000.

Now an Effingham County man says the couple has taken their troubles off the field and to his house, stealing his money.

“I was just looking for a contractor to help us build the dock,” said Geurt Boshuizen.

That’s all Geurt Boshuizen was looking for when he posted it on Facebook.

“We got 2 or 3 people who responded, one of those people were Bobby and Jenny Dammarrel,” said Boshuizen. “At the time we hadn;t done any research, there wasn’t any need to do any research.”

According to Boshuizen, the couple, under the name B D Builders, came to the house, gave an estimate and agreed to do the work for $1400.

“We agreed on a down payment of $800 to get materials and start,” explained Geurt. “She’d get the rest after it was finished.”

Both sides even signed and notarized a contract, and handed over the money.

“A certified check for the amount she wanted up front and we waited, and we waited, and we waited,” said Boshuizen.

“After she didn’t show up for a few days she cited weather as the reason to not show up.”

And then Guert says the excuses kept coming.

“(She wrote) Sometimes it was i have to take my daughter to court or my cars broke down we have the materials here and we just have to bring them.”

“That continued on. We will be out tomorrow morning provided the weather is ok. the next morning came beaufiful sunny day. No materials come to the property.”

Weeks later, the Dammarell’s finally showed up.

“I imagine they did 10% of what they said they were going to do,” said Boshuizen. “Laid some boards on the ground, put some posts in the ground, and then they left saying they needed more materials.”

That was the last time Geurt ever saw them.

“I realized they were never coming back.”

“You think you’ve done everything right, helping out a local business at the same time and exhibiting a level of confidence and that would be reciprocated back.. and this happens.”

“I’m not the only one (that this has happened to) and they are allowed to continue going that route. its seems as though lits a game to them and they keep doing it without anybody stopping them.”

Boshuizen has filed more papers now. This time in Bryan County courts, accusing the Dammarell’s of fraud.

News 3 has also heard from several other people in three different counties complaining about the Dammarell’s business practices.

All would like their money back, or to see more criminal charges filed.