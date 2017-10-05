Dozens light candles in Forsyth Park for Domestic Violence Victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Name after name. County after county. Age after age.

“Isabella Martinez. Gwinnett County. Age 10.”

On Wednesday night 95 names echoed through the Oak trees in Forsyth Park representing the 95 people who are victims of domestic violence in the state of Georgia from October 2016 – September 2017.

A reading and moment of silence for those lost all part of an annual candlelight vigil hosted SAFE Shelter, Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to domestic violence victims and survivors.

“You lose a loved one to a car accident to a disease,” SAFE Shelter Executive Director Cheryl Branch said. “But to murder, at the hands of somebody that was supposed to love and protect them. Even after 21 years of working at safe shelter, I’ll never understand that.”

Another name read aloud was Patrice Bryant of Chatham County. The 36-year-old died on October 5, the day after the vigil held one year later.

Her family spoke to News 3 about their memories of their sister, niece, and friend.

“She was always the life of the party,” Bryant’s god-sister Reeshemah Johnson said. “and it’s just some thing you don’t know what a person is going through until you experience yourself.”

Bryant’s family came to the vigil carrying a large bouquet of pink and purple balloons. Purple is the official color for domestic violence awareness.

“No one wants to be the one to identify their loved one, it’s real. And just know that there is so much help out here that we can get help. We just have to ask for it,” Johnson said.

The SAFE shelter answers calls for help 24-hours a day. The number for the shelter is (912) 629-8888.