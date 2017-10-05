Check out the ‘Bra Project’ now on display in the Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – There are lots of ways to get involved and help find a cure for breast cancer during October for Breast Cancer Awareness month, but in the Lowcountry one plastic surgeon came up with a creative way to get students involved. It’s called the Bra Project: six bras, each designed by a high school student, with its own inspiration, all to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“The Bra Project was started three years ago by Dr. Audrey Klenke of Pinnacle Plastic Surgery,” said Stephanie Bashaw with Pinnacle.

It isn’t your average high school art display. With “Perfectly Pointed” and “Beautiful Inside and Out”, Hilton Head High School and Savannah Arts Academy students designed these bras for Pinnacle’s Bra Project.

“Dr. Audrey Klenke does reconstructive surgery and so a lot of our patients are cancer survivors, so for us it was the perfect thing just to increase awareness and to get the involved.

“The road to recovery: A push in the right direction” – Makenzie Jefferies’ design is for her godmother who has stage four breast cancer and is spending her last days traveling to places she’s always wanted to go.

Jefferies is one of the six finalists on board the display traveling the Lowcountry.

“People can go to those locations and help us pick the winner, so you cast your vote for your favorite design,” Bashaw explained, “Voting is completely free but we do encourage donations be made to DragonBoat Beaufort.”

DragonBoat Beaufort works with hospitals to offer one-on-one financial help to cancer patients.

“Most everyone you meet has had some affiliation with cancer, unfortunately,” said Connie Wegmann with DragonBoat Beaufort, “We don’t do any kind of research, we don’t fund any kind of research, we’re there to help people who are struggling, day to day, with their cancer.”

In order to vote, you have to go to the display.

Here’s the Bra Project’s schedule: Tanger Outlets October 4-8; Belk of Hilton Head October 9-15; Pinnacle Plastic Surgery October 16-20; Hilton Head Hospital October 21-26; and at Hilton Head Hospital’s Bluffton Medical Campus October 27-31. The winner will be announced on November 3. Several of non-finalist bras will also be on display at area businesses during October.