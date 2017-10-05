Biking to Picnic in the Park? Free valet service offered to concert goers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bicycle Campaign is offering a free valet parking service for bicycles at the Picnic in the Park in Forsyth on Sunday, October 8.

Attendees are encouraged to ride their bike to the event to avoid the hassle of finding car parking.

“We want people to enjoy the festivities without having to worry about finding a place to lock their bicycles or trying to make room for them next to their picnic blankets,” said John Bennett, executive director of the Savannah Bicycle Campaign. “Plus, people who are able to ride bikes to the concert free up parking spaces for people who must travel by car.”

The valet station will be near the tennis courts in Forsyth. SBC volunteers will watch over the bikes from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Just check in your bike, receive a claim ticket and pick up your bike when you are ready to leave.

The service has been offered for many years, and this year the City of Savannah Mobility and Parking Services is sponsoring the valet.

For more information, visit the Savannah Bicycle Campaign website.