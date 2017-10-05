BCSO warns Bluffton residents of suspicious solicitors

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory for Bluffton neighborhoods following a number of Facebook posts citing suspicious activity.

BCSO says the posts describe suspicious subjects going door to door asking for money. They say the posts have varied, but a few have mentioned that the subjects have come to doors asking for a cash donation for hurricane relief effort.

Posts indicated that the subjects had offered to drive them to an ATM to get money, after being advised the homeowner did not have any cash.

There have been mentions of both a male subject and a female subject. They may be driving a van with an Alabama license plate.

Deputies ask that you do not provide these suspicious persons with any personal information or cash. In addition, they state that “under no circumstance should you get in a vehicle with them.”

BCSO does not know of a charitable cause or any other reason for these subjects to be soliciting money in the area.

If you come into contact with suspicious persons or activities, deputies ask that you call 911 to give law enforcement the opportunity to investigate.