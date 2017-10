Now in its 13th year, the Tybee Island Pirate Fest is back and it’s bigger than ever.

The four-day event promises large crowds and lots of entertainment.

The fun kicks off tonight with The annual event kicks off Oct. 5 with the Buccaneer Ball at The Crab Shack and wraps up Sunday, October 8.

