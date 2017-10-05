Applebee’s offering $1 margaritas all month long

GLENDALE, Calif. (WSAV) – Just a month after Applebee’s gave up on attracting “a more youthful and affluent demographic,” a new announcement has sparked the interest of millennials.

For the month of October, Applebee’s announced they will be selling $1 margaritas or ‘Dollaritas at locations all day, every day.

“Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s.

The offer is a part of the restaurant’s month-long national celebration of Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

So before you blame millennials for the demise of casual-dining chains, you can consider taking them out for a $1 margarita on the rocks.

Of course, if you do decide to enjoy a Dollarita, please drink responsibly.

