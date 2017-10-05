Nate Update: Storm moves across Nicaragua, Florida governor declares state of emergency

Related Coverage Tropical Storm Nate forms over Nicaragua

Tropical Storm Nate has max winds of 40 mph this afternoon and is moving across northeast Nicaragua.

Nate will bring torrential rains to portions of Central America (isolated amounts up to 30 inches in Nicaragua).

The storm is moving to the NW at 9 mph. On the current forecast track, the storm will head north into the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend, possibly strengthening into a hurricane.

A western shift in the cone has taken Savannah out of the direct path of the storm, and there is now a high confidence for no significant impacts directly associated with Nate for our area.

However, due to the continued onshore winds and already high astronomical tides, minor to possibly moderate coastal flooding is still likely around the times of high tide.

Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for 29 counties in north Florida and the Panhandle as Tropical Storm Nate approaches the Gulf coast.

The governor said in a news release Thursday that the order helps ensure that federal, state and local governments can work together easily and make sure storm-related resources are provided without delay to local communities.

Parts of Florida are in the possible impact zone, although the most recent forecast has the storm center headed for Louisiana.

Stay with Storm Team 3 for the latest updates over the next few days.