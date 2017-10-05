A closer look at ‘bump stocks’ used in Vegas massacre

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Las Vegas gunman had a total of 47 firearms in three different locations, and 12 of them had bump firing stock attached to them.

These bump stocks or bump fires cost about $400 each and allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire at a faster rate, closer to that of an automatic weapon.

Fully automatic weapons have been illegal in the U.S. since 1986, but bump firing stocks are legal.

News 3 spoke with a local gun store owner to get a further explanation of how the devices work.

“[With] the bump fire, you are keeping your finger down,” says Richard Berman, owner of Thunderbolt Guns. “And it’s going to bump back and forth because the stock is going to be allowed to move. So literally my finger is bouncing on the trigger.”

That bouncing allows someone to fire more than twice as fast as a semi-automatic rifle.

“[The gunman] was shooting for between 9 to 11 minutes – I’m sure he got several hundred rounds off,” says Berman.

He says that bump fire videos have been watched by thousands on the internet, but for most gun owners, the devices are just a novelty.

“The purpose is to give people a sense of what it’s like to fire full auto – a recreational thing,” Berman explains.

Berman says he can’t recall a time within the past four to five years when the store sold a bump fire. He doesn’t think this incident will spark sales, just more debate.

Senator Dianne Feinstein has introduced a bill to ban the devices, and while some Republicans are open to it, others fear it’s a slippery slope to getting rid of the 2nd Amendment.

As Berman says, “It’s not the weapon, it’s not the device – it’s the shooter.”