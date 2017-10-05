1 wounded in shooting on St. Helena Island; suspect not located

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Mango Road on St. Helena Island at 10 p.m. Wednesday night after a report of an adult male gunshot victim.

They report that when deputies arrived, they secured the area and summoned Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the scene to treat the man, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

While EMS was treating him, deputies learned that he was shot following a verbal dispute with an unknown male subject, who had fled prior to their arrival. Shortly thereafter, EMS transported the wounded man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

As of Thursday morning, the subject had not been located or identified.

Anyone with information should contact Corporal Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.