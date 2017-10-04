VIDEO: World War II Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB) – World War II veteran Miguel Alarid celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday.

His steps may be more precise, his movement more meaningful. But at his age, Alarid has no trouble getting around, and no trouble celebrating a rare milestone.

In fact, family members say he’s sharp as a tack.

Alarid served in the U.S. Army during World War II, eventually going on to start a family with his wife. She passed away more than 50 years ago from cancer.

After her death, Alarid had six children and a ranch in northern New Mexico to care for.

“I think his foundation, when he was younger…it was a lot of integrity,” said Roman Martinez, Alarid’s son-in-law. “A lot of very hard work. Miguel was a cowboy, a true cowboy.”

It was a hard life, but Alarid said he really only had one goal.

“I like to stay with my family,” he said. “I’m happy when they are here. Very happy.”

