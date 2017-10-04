Video: Stories of Vegas shooting victims

By Published:

(NBC News) The stories of the victims of Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas are as diverse as America itself, 59 people, all with friends and families and jobs and dreams.

Those who knew them are choosing to remember not how they left this world, but what they did in their all-too-short time in it.

People like Sonny Melton of Tennessee, who died while making sure his wife Heather lived.

Amidst the grief there are also stories of bravery, love and selflessness.

Paramedic Dawn-Marie Gray from Oregon and her husband, Kevin, treated wounded victims and sent them off to the hospital as bullets rained down.

The survivors call them heroes.

Read the full story here:  http://nbcnews.to/2xdHP3d

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s