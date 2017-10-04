Video: Sisters of Vegas shooter’s girlfriend speak out

The Associated Press Published:

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Australia-based sisters of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend say they believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere with his plans to go on a shooting rampage.

Marilou Danley’s sisters were interviewed by Australia’s Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld. They said they were surprised to learn Danley had gone to the Philippines two weeks ago.

One sister tearfully said: “I know that she don’t know anything.”

The woman said Danley is “a good person” who would’ve stopped Paddock had she been there.

 

