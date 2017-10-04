Video: Body cam footage shows harrowing moments of Vegas massacre

Note: The images are graphic and may not be considered suitable for all audiences.

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Police body camera footage shows the harrowing moments of the Las Vegas massacre.

Police say Stephen Paddock — a retired accountant– planned the mass murder that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

Gunshots in the night sky: This is what the deadliest shooting in modern American history looked like from the viewpoint of the police officers who responded.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said, “The suspect I can tell you that we know now that he fired off and on for somewhere between 9 and 11 minutes.”

The man behind the massacre in Las Vegas accumulated weapons for more than 20 years–that’s according to law enforcement officials.

Inside his hotel room, investigators found 23 weapons.

Police also say the gunman set up cameras inside and outside the Vegas suite.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said, “The fact that he had the type of weaponry and the amount of weaponry in that room it was pre-planned extensively.”

Investigators say the gunman had at least 19 more weapons and thousands of rounds of ammo at his home.

In his car, several pounds of a fertilizer that can be used to make bombs.

“For this individual to create this chaos and harm is unspeakable.”

As we learn more about the dozens of people who died — we’re hearing stories of heroics from those who survived.

Addison Short, a shooting survivor said, “If the guy that helped me is watching… I really just want to tell him how grateful I am for basically saving my life”