This year’s Harvest Moon: October 5th

This year’s full moon closest to the autumnal equinox rises on October 5th, and it’s likely to put on a good show.

All full moons are special, but the Harvest moon has some special features that truly makes it unique.

First, you need to know when it will happen. Well, it’s officially full at 2:40pm eastern daylight time on October 5th. It, however, will appear full for a day or two before and after.

Harvest moons can happen as early as September 8th or as late as October 7th, making this year’s full moon pretty late. Usually the September full moon falls closer to the autumnal equinox, and a September full moon is usually called the Harvest Moon… but not this year. Instead, the October full moon was closer to the start of fall. So October got the title this year.

The title of Harvest moon dates back at least to the 18th century. Its unique features helped farmers… with the harvest.

The October moon has also been called the Full Hunter’s Moon, the Travel Moon and the Dying Moon.

Finally, why does the Harvest Moon resemble a giant floating pumpkin? Well, it gets its reddened look by clouds and dust in the sky. It simply ushers in the fall.