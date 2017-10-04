Sheriff: Las Vegas gunman meticulously planned shooting

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) — Investigators say gunman Stephen Paddock placed surveillance cameras outside of his hotel suite and filled his room with weapons in the days before his deadly massacre.

Just inside the blown out door lays a high-powered sniper rifle, one of 23 weapons scattered throughout the suite.

“The fact that he had the type of weaponry and the amount of weaponry in that [hotel] room — it was pre-planned extensively,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo. “I’m pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did in his actions.”

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show chairs filled with guns, spent ammunition, and assault rifles scattered on the floor alongside Paddock’s body.

Officers say he turned one of the weapons on himself as they rushed in.

Investigators have also uncovered multiple video cameras.

“There were two cameras located in the hallway so the suspect could watch as law enforcement or security approached, and there was another placed inside the hotel room peep-hole,” said Las Vegas Metro Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill.

Agents met Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, at the Los Angeles International Airport overnight as she returned to the United States from The Philippines.

She’s being described as a “person of interest” in the case.

