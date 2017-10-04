SC student teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault of teen

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) – A student teacher at a South Carolina high school has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teen.

Local media outlets reported that 23-year-old Kendrick Rashard Roach Jr. of Hopkins was arrested by Goose Creek police and charged with sexual battery of a 16-year-old student.

Roach was a student teacher in physical education at Stratford High School in Goose Creek.

Police said he oversaw the girl’s class and is accused of making sexual advances and inappropriately touching a student last month.

Police said a surveillance camera showed Roach entering the vehicle where two girls were sitting during the lunch break.

Berkeley County School District spokesman Katie Orvin said Roach is no longer at the school.

It was not known if he has an attorney.