Pick your poison: ‘Do Savannah’ previews upcoming events

Do Savannah‘s editor, Heather Henley is filling us in on this weekend’s events around Savannah — and there so many options to choose from!
Check out all of the upcoming events, and let us know how you will “pick your poison.”
Tybee Island Pirate Fest
- Kicks off Thursday with the Buckaneer Ball at the CrabShack
- Music & more at the Festival Friday through Sunday
- Pirate Victory Parade on Saturday (don’t forget your hat & eyepatch!)
Picnic in the Park on Sunday
- FREE concert beginning at 3:30 p.m.
- Savannah Philharmonic will play music from the movies at 7 p.m.
- Table setting contest going on all night — your chance to win a $500 Parker’s gift card
- Savannah Theater will also be performing
Oktoberfest
- Happening October 6 through 8
- Admission is FREE with some fees
- Kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday at River Street
- Enter the Wiener Dog Race for $25 or watch for free
Greek Festival
- Next Thursday through Saturday
- Food, food & more food!
- Admission is FREE until 4 p.m. — then a $2 donation
- This is the 67th year! You won’t want to miss it.