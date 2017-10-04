Pick your poison: ‘Do Savannah’ previews upcoming events

By Published:

Do Savannah‘s editor, Heather Henley is filling us in on this weekend’s events around Savannah — and there so many options to choose from!

Check out all of the upcoming events, and let us know how you will “pick your poison.”

Tybee Island Pirate Fest

  • Kicks off Thursday with the Buckaneer Ball at the CrabShack
  • Music & more at the Festival Friday through Sunday
  • Pirate Victory Parade on Saturday (don’t forget your hat & eyepatch!)

Picnic in the Park on Sunday

  • FREE concert beginning at 3:30 p.m.
  • Savannah Philharmonic will play music from the movies at 7 p.m.
  • Table setting contest going on all night — your chance to win a $500 Parker’s gift card
  • Savannah Theater will also be performing

Oktoberfest 

  • Happening October 6 through 8
  • Admission is FREE with some fees
  • Kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday at River Street
  • Enter the Wiener Dog Race for $25 or watch for free

Greek Festival

  • Next Thursday through Saturday
  • Food, food & more food!
  • Admission is FREE until 4 p.m. — then a $2 donation
  • This is the 67th year! You won’t want to miss it.

