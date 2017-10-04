Pick your poison: ‘Do Savannah’ previews upcoming events

Do Savannah‘s editor, Heather Henley is filling us in on this weekend’s events around Savannah — and there so many options to choose from!

Check out all of the upcoming events, and let us know how you will “pick your poison.”

Tybee Island Pirate Fest

Kicks off Thursday with the Buckaneer Ball at the CrabShack

Music & more at the Festival Friday through Sunday

Pirate Victory Parade on Saturday (don’t forget your hat & eyepatch!)

Picnic in the Park on Sunday

FREE concert beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Savannah Philharmonic will play music from the movies at 7 p.m.

Table setting contest going on all night — your chance to win a $500 Parker’s gift card

Savannah Theater will also be performing

Oktoberfest

Happening October 6 through 8

Admission is FREE with some fees

Kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday at River Street

Enter the Wiener Dog Race for $25 or watch for free

Greek Festival

Next Thursday through Saturday

Food, food & more food!

Admission is FREE until 4 p.m. — then a $2 donation

This is the 67th year! You won’t want to miss it.