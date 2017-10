FORT GAINES, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a law enforcement officer has been shot in southwest Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday on Twitter that the agency was responding after an officer was shot in Clay County.

The tweet said the officer has been taken to a hospital and that a suspect is in custody.

Clay County is just across the state line from Alabama. The county seat, Fort Gaines, is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.