Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 369

The Associated Press Published:
Flowers, handwritten messages, and a Mexican flag are arranged in a makeshift memorial for earthquake victims, erected by the community in Parque Mexico in the heart of the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. On sidewalks, median strips and amid the brick dust, mud and rubble of the 38 buildings that collapsed in Mexico's 7.1 earthquake, impromptu memorials to victims and rescuers have sprung up, as the capital begins to come to terms with its losses. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexican federal officials now say that 369 people have died as a result of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the country on September 19.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente says 228 of the deaths occurred in Mexico City. Forty-five were killed in Puebla state, where the quake was centered. Seventy-four died in Morelos state, 15 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

Officials in Mexico City announced earlier Wednesday that they had recovered the last known body to be trapped in rubble from the quake. Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said nobody is known to be missing.

