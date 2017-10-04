Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend issues statement on shooting

LAS VEGAS (WSAV) – Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, returned home from the Philippines Tuesday night where she was visiting family.

Danley met with FBI agents and Las Vegas police to discuss Sunday’s mass shooting and her relationship with Paddock.

Early Wednesday evening, Danley’s attorney issued the following statement on her behalf:

I am devastated by the deaths and injuries that have occurred and my prayers go out to the victims and their families. And all those who have been hurt by these awful events.

I have faith in God and I will continue to pray for everyone who has been harmed or hurt.

I am a mother and a grandmother and my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones.

I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him.

He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen.

A little more than two weeks ago, Stephen told me he found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and that he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family.

Like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to go home and see family and friends.

While there, he wired me money, which he said was for me to a buy house for me and my family.

I was grateful, but honestly I was worried that first, the unexpected trip home and then the money was a way of breaking up with me.

It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.

I have not made a statement until now because I have been cooperating with the authorities and I voluntarily flew back to America because I knew the FBI and Las Vegas Police Department wanted to talk to me and I want to talk to them.

I will cooperate fully with their investigation. Amything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do.

Please respect my privacy and my family’s privacy. Thank You.