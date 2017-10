PARRIS ISLAND, SC (WSAV) — In a News 3 follow up: The highest ranking official linked to the death of a Parris Island trainee will face the military’s highest court.

Col. Joshua Kissoon will be tried by general court-martial in March of next year.

Twenty-year-old Raheel Siddiqui died in March of 2016 after falling nearly 40 feet down a stairwell.

Shortly after, Kissoon was relieved of his duties at Parris Island. His superiors cited a loss of trust and confidence in Kissoon’s leadership.