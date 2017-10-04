Fit for the Cure helping fund breast cancer research

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — Savannah’s Belk Store is teaming up with Wacoal to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

The annual Fit for the Cure campaign is a special event for Belk because several of their associates are breast cancer survivors.

The store is teaming up with Wacoal, a bra brand, not only to push for a cure but to make sure that women know their correct bra size.

“I think everyone knows 9 out of 10 women wear the wrong size bra. And it’s an opportunity to make the look and feel better about themselves while giving back to trying to find a cure for breast cancer,” says Kelly Freese, Belk Store Manager.

For every woman that participates in Fit for the Cure, Wacoal will donate two dollars to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. An additional two dollars will be donated by Wacoal for every purchase, and Belk will match Wacoal’s donations.

Fit for the Cure is Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Belk in the Oglethorpe Mall (7804 Abercorn St #184).

On top of the donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, with any $80 purchase, you will get a free facial cleansing brush.