Disabled woman kept in shed, sold for sex

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Michigan (CNN) — Two people in Macomb Township, Michigan have been arrested for holding a special needs woman captive and selling her for sex.

Tracy Byers, friend of the suspects, said, “I have no words for it, there are no words to express what she did to a person.”

Tracy Byers has lived near and known 30 year old Misty George and her boyfriend 38 year old Michael Welch for more than five years. She talked to them often, texted, drove them places, friends on Facebook.

Byers said she never saw the victim. Others in the neighborhood didn’t know anything like this was happening, but got bad vibes from George.

Christian Thursam, a neighbor said, “She was, just strange, but not strange to the point where you should call anybody or report her or anything.”

According to Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, George and Welch were forcing a 29-year old mentally and physically handicapped woman to stay in the shed.

They wouldn’t allow her in to use the bathroom or shower.

They took out ads online and several men responded and paid money for sexual services from the victim.

Byers added, “To find out that she was keeping somebody in a shed? How does somebody not know? I don’t even understand it, especially how close we are to each other, the houses are close; somebody had to see something.”

The pair was charged and arraigned.

During the exit from the courthouse Welch tried to escape; cameras were rolling as deputies caught him once again.

The pair is facing human trafficking and prostitution charges.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking. I feel so bad for that woman and i feel so bad for their daughter who is so little,” Byers said.

George is being held on $75, bond.

Welch is being held on $50,000 bond.

They are due back in court on Oct. 24.