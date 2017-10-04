Candlelight vigil to be held for victims of Las Vegas massacre

Related Coverage After deadly Las Vegas shooting, local Savannah residents offer support

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A candlelight vigil will be held tomorrow in Forsyth Park to honor the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

A total of 59 people have been killed and more than 500 injured as a result of the shooting.

The vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the fountain in the park (Drayton Street & W Gaston Street). Children are welcome at the event, and participators are asked to bring their own candle.

This is hosted by Savannah Taking Action for Resistance and Moms Demand Action.

PUSH and First City Network also hosted events this week to honor the lives lost in Las Vegas.