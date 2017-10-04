Big data breach at Yahoo was even bigger

If you had a Yahoo email account back in 2013, you may have had some personal information compromised. Verizon (which now owns Yahoo) says a hack announced four years ago which indicated the information of 1 Billion users was hacked is actually more like 3 Billion users.

Anyone with an account is being urged to change your password, account settings and personal security questions. You may also want to do this for other accounts as many people use the same password for everything.

Meanwhile, hackers who caused problems in the first place may now be trying to take advantage again. Yahoo will be sending emails to users urging them to take security measures. But hackers may be intervening. A “legitimate” Yahoo email will NOT include a link or an attachment on which to click. You’re urged to make sure that you are seeing a real email from Yahoo.