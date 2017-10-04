B.A.B.E.S. on a mission to help women get mammograms

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – Catching breast cancer early gives patients a fighting chance, but not everyone has easy access to health care.

Knicole Lee, a nurse practitioner with South Georgia Medical Associates, had an idea to help her fellow B.A.B.E.S. and raise money for uninsured or underinsured women to get mammograms.

Lee joined forces with a local company to sell t-shirts for B.A.B.E.S. – which stands for Battling Against Breast cancer, Educating for Survival.

This year, the t-shirts are superhero themed.

“If we fight that battle like a wonder woman by educating, screening early, catching things early, then we don’t have such a horrible villain to fight.”

Lee says that selling 10 t-shirts helps pay for a mammogram. 300 t-shirts have been sold in the past two weeks, which will provide 30 mammograms for those in need.

For more information about B.A.B.E.S. tap or click here to visit the South Georgia Medical Associates Facebook page.