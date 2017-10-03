Video: Vegas shooting survivor reunited with man who saved his life

LAS VEGAS (NBC) — In nearly every tragedy there are stories of hope and heroism and that is certainly true for Tom McIntosh and James Lawson.

The two who didn’t knew each other until Sunday night’s concert massacre in Las Vegas, shared an emotional reunion this morning on NBC’s Today Show.

Their story played out when Tom was shot in the leg helping his wife and another woman over a wall at the concert site.

He was bleeding out, when he came upon Army Reservist James Lawson.

Seeing the extent of Tom’s injury, James adjusted a tourniquet on tom’s leg and accompanied him to a hospital.

Tom says if it wasn’t for James, he would have likely bled to death.

You say you were bleeding out. You feel like you wouldn’t have made it?

Tom McIntosh: I wouldn’t have. … By the time I got over the wall my pants were soaked and my shoes were full of blood. So, no I wouldn’t have made it so. I’m very thankful that James was there to help me.”

James Lawson: I mean we were getting away and we came across him in the bed of a pickup truck. There was a belt, a make shift tourniquet around his knee. Completely the wrong spot. I just walked up there. He was actively bleeding, so I adjusted the belt. Got it up where it should be and tighten it down. We stopped the bleeding then we hung out there for 10 or 15 minutes and then some savior in a pickup truck came and asked, Do we need a ride? And I said yes. And we threw them all into the bed of the truck and we took off to the hospital. … He kept not wanting to lose his foot and I kept reassuring him of that and he still got it. We’re good.

… Well I mean I’ve been in the Army Reserves for over 10 years now. We go through numerous combat lifesaving training and I got my EMT certification a while back and I never did anything with it until the other night, so I didn’t go through that semester for nothing.

… I mean there were dozens and dozens of other concert goers doing the same thing. You know they couldn’t leave anybody behind. They were back towards the fire to help more people. There have got to be hundreds of stories like this one.

I do want to say whoever was driving that maroon F250-250 truck. Thank you, thank you. It could have been a whole different night if he wasn’t there when he was.

Tom McIntosh: I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t.