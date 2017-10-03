VIDEO: Motive remains a mystery in Las Vegas massacre

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) – Law enforcement continues to delve into the background of the gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 more attending a country music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Officials are retracing the steps of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock in the days and weeks leading up to the attack, which included transferring money to the Philippines and gambling in excess of $10,000 a day.

“The people he loved, he took care of. He didn’t have a lot of friends,” said Eric Paddock, the gunman’s brother.

“I’m, believe me, I sympathize, with everybody who’s grasping. Who on this planet you think is grasping for this understanding more than me?” Eric Paddock added.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says he will have sufficient information in the next 48 hours.

“There’s a lot of information I do know, but it’s an ongoing investigation,” Sheriff Lombardo says.

Federal investigators are expected to question Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday.

Click or tap here to read more.