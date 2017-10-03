VIDEO: Motive remains a mystery in Las Vegas massacre

By Published: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers block off an intersection after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) – Law enforcement continues to delve into the background of the gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 more attending a country music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Officials are retracing the steps of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock in the days and weeks leading up to the attack, which included transferring money to the Philippines and gambling in excess of $10,000 a day.

“The people he loved, he took care of.  He didn’t have a lot of friends,” said Eric Paddock, the gunman’s brother.

“I’m, believe me, I sympathize, with everybody who’s grasping. Who on this planet you think is grasping for this understanding more than me?” Eric Paddock added.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says he will have sufficient information in the next 48 hours.

“There’s a lot of information I do know, but it’s an ongoing investigation,” Sheriff Lombardo says.

Federal investigators are expected to question Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday.

Click or tap here to read more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s