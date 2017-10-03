TailsSpin pitching in to aid hurricane survivors

POOLER, Ga. – After watching the horrific destruction caused by hurricanes this season, one pet store is lending a paw to help storm survivors.

TailsSpin, a Bentley’s Pet Stuff company, is currently running a month-long program where it is using 100 percent of proceeds from its Pet Wash service to donate both human and pet hurricane relief in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

“Those are the group that people tend to forget about. They need food. They need water. They need shelter. So we want to help everybody that was affected,” TailsSpin Pooler Manager Caitlin Johnson said.

Pet Washes start at $10 for small animals and increased in cost based on the size of the animal.

Johnson also talked to New 3 about the importance of pet preparedness before a storm strikes.

Stocking up on supplies like, “Non-perishable foods, crates, carriers, everything that you need to keep your pet safe, whether you are staying or evacuating,” Johnson stresses is key for all kinds of pets.

“You want to make sure they are micro-chipped just in case they get away from you. You want to make sure their tag are updated with your name, their name and contact information,” Johnson said.

