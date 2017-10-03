Sneak Preview: CW Heroes United for Crisis on Earth-X

Last year, it took an alien invasion to bring together Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. For this year’s crossover event, the heroes are reuniting for a wedding and the incursion of evil heroes from an alternate Earth. That sounds like a party to us!
Via Entertainment Weekly, The CW has revealed the details for this year’s four-part superhero crossover, Crisis on Earth-X. Needless to say, there are some minor spoilers ahead!
The crossover, which began filming Friday, will feature the wedding of Barry Allen and Iris West, as the various heroes converge for the ceremony. But that is the exact time that the twisted versions of the Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl from Earth-X plan to attack and kick off an invasion of their own. That’s right, it’s a full blown Crisis on Three Earths! The CW even lined up Infinite Crisis artist Phil Jimenez to provide the artwork for the event, and it is glorious.
Note that the poster already confirms the survival of Mister Terrific, Black Canary, and Wild Dog from Arrow, while leaving out a few familiar faces from that show’s cliffhanger ending. The poster also confirms that we’ll see the live-action debut of the Ray, who is currently headlining his own animated series on CW Seed. That show has turned out to be more important than previously thought, since it takes place on Earth-X and introduced the evil versions of the CW’s flagship heroes.
As noted by EW, the teaser poster also features Captain Cold, which hints that Wentworth Miller will be back for this crossover. EW also spotted Legends of Tomorrow‘s Zari (Tala Ashe) wearing an amulet that may mean she’ll go full Isis.
Crisis on Earth-X will begin on Monday, November 27 in Supergirl, and continue on Arrow immediately after. The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will wrap up the event on Tuesday, November 28.