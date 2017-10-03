Sneak Preview: CW Heroes United for Crisis on Earth-X

Last year, it took an alien invasion to bring together Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. For this year’s crossover event, the heroes are reuniting for a wedding and the incursion of evil heroes from an alternate Earth. That sounds like a party to us!

Via Entertainment Weekly, The CW has revealed the details for this year’s four-part superhero crossover, Crisis on Earth-X. Needless to say, there are some minor spoilers ahead!

The crossover, which began filming Friday, will feature the wedding of Barry Allen and Iris West, as the various heroes converge for the ceremony. But that is the exact time that the twisted versions of the Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl from Earth-X plan to attack and kick off an invasion of their own. That’s right, it’s a full blown Crisis on Three Earths! The CW even lined up Infinite Crisis artist Phil Jimenez to provide the artwork for the event, and it is glorious.