SC woman expecting yoga mat is delivered $400K in illegal pills

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina woman expecting the delivery of a yoga mat instead received nearly 20,000 illegal narcotic pills.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the woman told Rock Hill police she was handed a package by the mailman Saturday and found the pills. An incident report says she did not know who had used her name and address.

The commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, Marvin Brown, said they found two bags of around 10,000 pills each. He said the street value for each oxycodone-type pill is around $20, estimating the street value of the seized narcotics at $400,000.

Brown says the drugs were mailed from California. He says mail delivery of illegal drugs has become more common, happening as often as once a week in York County.