Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Waffle House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Robbery Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery at the Waffle House, 1002 King George Boulevard on October 1.

According to police, at about 5:45 a.m., metro officers responded to the restaurant in reference to an armed robbery call. Reportedly, two male suspects, one of whom was armed, entered the restaurant demanding money. The employees complied and the males left the store, possibly in an older model silver Pontiac Sunfire. The car was last seen heading south on King George Boulevard towards Grove Point Road.

One suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-8. He wore a black hooded jacket and camouflage pants during the incident. The second suspect is described as a black male, 6-feet tall. He wore a pink hooded jacket and camouflage pants during the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities should call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.