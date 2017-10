SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Vincent’s Academy held their annual Pink Night event Monday at a volleyball game against Calvary.

While the competition was fierce on the court, it was a night of unity as SVA raised money in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

T-shirts and raffle tickets were sold to raise money for the St. Joseph’s Candler Mammography Fund, which pays for mammograms for those who do not have insurance or sufficient funds.

Take a look at some of the photos from Pink Night below.

SVA Pink Night 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pink Night at SVA (photo by Paul Camp) Pink Night at SVA (photo by Paul Camp) Pink Night at SVA (photo by Paul Camp) Pink Night at SVA (photo by Paul Camp) Pink Night at SVA (photo by Paul Camp)