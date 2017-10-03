Palmetto Electric Donates $50,000 to USCB

A powerful statement today by a Lowcountry power provider which is using your extra pennies to make a big donation for the area’s future.

Palmetto Electric, and their members, donated $50,000 to the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

The money was raised through the Operation Round Up program, where customers round their bill up to the next dollar to help local charities.

The large gift is going to a good cause, directly to the University’s hospitality school building expansion on Hilton Head.

“They are building a facility to expand their hospitality management program and we all live in a hospitality rich area,” said Tray Hunter, Vice President of Marketing for Palmetto Electric. “We are all local, at the CO-OP and everyone who contributes to Operation Round up. That’s going to help everybody here, help the economy grow and make this a better place to live.”

The hospitality school on Hilton Head will open in 2018.

Since its inception, Operation Round Up has helped Palmetto Electric donate a half million dollars to various causes in the Lowcountry.