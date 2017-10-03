Our Hometown: Hospice Savannah hosts grief camp for kids affected by violence

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

The death of a friend or family member can sometimes make coping difficult.

But when a loved one dies as a result of violence, it becomes more complicated.

Hospice Savannah’s ‘Full Circle’ will hold a one-day camp for kids, ages 6 – 17, whose loved ones or friends died by gun violence.

Saturday, October 16, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., trained volunteers and professionals will provide therapeutic activities to teach children lifelong coping skills and ways to process their experience.

The Camp will be held at Full Circle Grief & Loss Center– in The Demere Center for Living at 6000 Business Center Drive off Chatham Parkway in Savannah.

The one day camp is free and snacks will be provided.

To register your child, or for more information, call: 912.629.1089.

