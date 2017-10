SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are looking for a 77-year-old who suffers dementia.

Gladys Lopez was last seen on foot near Kroger on E Gwinnett, wearing a green and black scarf and jeans.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency and Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have both issued missing person alerts.

If you see Lopez, officials urge you to dial 911.