Mean Girls cast members team up for Las Vegas fundraiser

LOS ANGELES (WSAV) – The cast of Mean Girls might not be able to “make fetch happen,” but they are teaming up to do some good in honor of Mean Girls Day.

Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett and other stars of the film are asking fans to help them hit a $300,000 goal on GoFundMe.

All of the funds raised by the end of the campaign will be given to the National Compassion Fund and distributed to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

National Compassion Fund is a program in the National Center for Victims of Crimes, which helped distribute funds for victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Aurora shooting and 9/11.

“Do something grool today,” the GoFundMe page reads, “Let’s hit this goal together.”

To find out more about the campaign, watch the video below or visit https://www.gofundme.com/october3.