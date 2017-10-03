Lowcountry Episcopal church rings the bell for lives lost in Las Vegas

PORT ROYAL, Sc. (WSAV) – Across the country, Episcopal churches gathered Tuesday to pray and ring the bell for the lives lost in Las Vegas. The bell rang 60 times at noon at St. Marks Episcopal Church in Port Royal. The Bishop of the Dioceses in Nevada called for churches to ring their bells at noon to honor those who were shot and killed in Vegas. A few folks from the congregation in Port Royal also sat to pray for the nation and for an end to the bloodshed.

“At this time of incredible anguish, uncertainty, anger, to realize that God is with us, in the midst of all of this, and that we do not face this alone, we do so together, one with another, as brothers and sisters,” said Priest Roy Tripp.

Tripp also says the nation should continue to pray for politicians, those in power to create change.