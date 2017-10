Putting an instrument into a child’s hands opens their heart to a world of possibility and expressions.

The Friends of Ben, Inc.– a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving the legacy of jazz icon Ben Tucker– has partnered with Portman’s Music Superstore to launch a city-wide initiative to make sure children in the Coastal Empire, who can’t afford to rent or buy an instrument, have the opportunity to follow in the legendary musician’s footsteps.

