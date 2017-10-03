When it comes to capturing special memories to save forever, finding the right photographer is key– especially when it comes to moments like your baby’s first breath.
Nikia Razo and Joleen Marie Costra pride themselves on making those moments last forever. Now, they’re teaming up with Loop It Up Savannah to host a series of photo sessions aimed at getting art supplies in the hands of deserving students.
Junebug Photography preps for ‘Santa Sessions’
